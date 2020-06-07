Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the weeks of June 5, 2020, include:
John Beau Gallaghan to Ruby Ann Stallings;
Leonard Rhodell Harrison III to Belinda Kaye Daniels;
Joshua Shawn Daniels to Tanissa Nicole Fisher;
Dakota Ryan Bennett to Hannah Emily Frazier’
Dakota Wayne Exum to Aliesa Marie Settimo;
Alton Ray Tennison Jr to Reshonna Romaiene Franklin; and,
Colton Joel Harrison to Hope Ranee Brown.
Staff Reports
