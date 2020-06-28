Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the week of June 26, 2020, include:
Cameron Dale McCloure to Amanda Nicole Kent;
Edwayne Samis III to Jessica Lynn Spangler;
Johan Dyck Wall to Serena Fehr Kornelsen;
Steven Ray Reaves to Amanda Beatrice Porter;
Cody Lee Spradlin to Leticia Halaida Buffington;
Dustyn Roy Jones to Ally Paige Huddleston;
Ethan Morgan Cabe to Amanda Michelle Poland;
Neil Alexander Nutt to Skylar Lynn Woodard; and,
John David House to Laura Ashley McKinney.
