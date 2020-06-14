• Local students named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas, include:
Hogan Goodson, a senior athletic training major from Blossom, Texas;
Mackenzie Downs, a junior political science major from Bonham, Texas;
Courtney Hunter, a senior elementary education K-6 STEM major from Pattonville, Texas; and,
Amanda Poland, a senior music education major with a minor in general business from Reno, Texas.
A total of 465 students were honored on this semester’s President’s List, breaking last year’s record of 379.
• Local students named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas, include:
Ronnie Potts, a junior biological sciences major from Clarksville, Texas;
Jose Trujillo, a junior public health major from Clarksville, Texas;
Jordyn Haddock, a junior accounting major from Detroit, Texas;
Ross Denman, a sophomore middle school education major from Paris, Texas; and.
Timothy Dudley, a senior engineering major from Paris, Texas.
A total of 586 students were honored on this semester’s dean’s list, ranking as one of the highest numbers of students to make the dean’s list in recent years.
• Brianna Rochelle Herndon, of Blossom, graduated Cum Laude from Goshen College in Goshen, Indiana, this spring with a bachelor’s degree in sign language interpreting and art.
Members of the Goshen College Class of 2020 were honored during the college’s 122nd commencement ceremony, held virtually, on April 26. The Class of 2020 consisted of 244 graduates who were awarded the following degrees: 134 Bachelor of Arts, 38 Bachelor of Science in nursing, four Bachelor of Science, 16 Master of Science in nursing as family nurse practitioners, 10 Master of Arts in environmental education and 16 Master of Business Administration.
• Kimberlee Allison of Pattonville, Texas, received a Bachelor of Science degrees in interdisciplinary agriculture, and graduated Summa Cum Laude during the spring 2020 commencement ceremonies at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
