Higgins Elementary Principal Lori Malone has announced the fourth six weeks honor roll for the 2019-20 school year:
Susana Bergen, Wyatt Blanton, Serenity Brummett, Mackenzie Cecil, Lucia Cepeda, Jeetzel Cervantes, Bryson Cleere, Madison Copeland, Callen Crews, Mikayla Dalby, Kain Davis, Yeshua Dominguez, Easton Farrell, Joe Fortenberry, Londyn Franklin, McKenna Gridley, Adley House, Kagen House, Kash Jeffrey, Mason Jones, Eli Kreais, Gael Marquez Pena, Hunter McKinney, Adrian Patino, Brooklyn Patterson, Ezekiel Pauls, Martin Quiroz, Melissa Ramirez, Easton Reams, Paizley Resendiz, Renleigh Richie, Noah Scarborough, Kendall Spencer, Ellis Trenchard, Haydin Vandermeulen, Johann Wall and Izabella Zapien.
