Paris Community Theatre: Children’s Theatre classes and rehearsals for “Cabaret,” postponed indefinitely. No cancellations are planned at this time.
Paris Junior College Drama Department: Pyro PlayFest auditions and performances have been postponed indefinitely.
Valley of the Caddo Museum: Closed to the public until further notice. All meetings and events, including those of the Valley of the Caddo Archeological Society, at the museum are cancelled/postponed.
Kiwanis Club of Paris:: Regularly scheduled club meetings cancelled through April 30.
Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site: All events cancelled through April 30. Site remains open.
United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: Closed. Will reopen if possible before the end of tax season.
Lamar County Meals on Wheels: Closed to the public, Clients will still receive meals.
PrimeTime: Center closed, no classes to be held through March 31.
Paris Public Library: Closed to the public until further notice. Staff will be available to answer phone calls and emails. Items may still be returned through either of the outside book drops. For curbside services, call 903-785-8531 or e-mail pmcanally@paristexas.gov.
First Friday Cruise Night: April 3 on the Plaza, cancelled.
Texas State Parks/TPWD Facilities: Limiting park programming and closing public access to park headquarters, visitor centers and park stores, including Bonham State Park and Cooper Lake State Park.
Red River County Public Library, Clarksville: Closed to the public; drive-up and carry-out services still available.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Red River Valley: Services suspended indefinitely.
Pat Mayse Lake: Closed for camping. All fishing tournaments events cancelled or postponed.
6th Annual Walk of Hope: 11:30 a.m. April 22, in the Downtown Paris Plaza, cancelled.
Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m., April 25, Roan Oak Masonic Lodge, Garretts Bluff, cancelled until further notice.
ASA Archery Tournament: Scheduled for April, at Love Civic Center and its grounds, cancelled.
Send cancellations or postponements to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax to 903-785-1263.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.