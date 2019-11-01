This has been a wetter-than-average year — to date, more than 53 inches of rain has fallen in the Red River Valley. That’s 8 inches above the 30-year normal, but par for the course when compared to the last few years.
Yet despite a half-decade of above-normal rainfall, a large swath of the Red River Valley remains in drought, and long-term outlooks don’t offer much relief.
“Winter is typically our dry time of the year, and it’s looking like we’ll get below-normal rainfall,” said Monique Sellers, a NWS meteorologist in Dallas-Fort Worth. “We seem to get our rain all at once or not at all. We go from feast to famine rather quickly. When we get below-normal rainfall, that causes us to go into a quick drought, and it takes us a while to recover.”
If the Red River Valley receives its average November and December rainfalls, 2019 will be the second wettest year of the decade, falling only behind 2015 when 77.23 inches — the county’s historical record — of rain fell. And even though 298 inches of rain has fallen in the last five years, far outpacing the 187.78 inches between 2010 and 2014, all of Fannin County, more than half of Lamar County and the northwestern corner of Delta County continue to have abnormally dry conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Until the rains this week, a large swath of Fannin County continued to fall into moderate drought.
In its latest three-month forecast, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center has predicted drier-than-normal and warmer-than-average temperatures for much of the U.S., including Texas. Although below-average temperatures are not favored, cold weather is anticipated and some parts of the U.S. could still experience a colder-than-average winter.
Sellers agreed with the outlook, saying cold snaps like Wednesday night’s that sparked a freeze warning through this morning will be par for the course.
“Unfortunately, this kind of weather is characteristic of fall in Northeast Texas,” she said. “Some years, the seasons evolve and some years, like this one, there’s a hard split. Fall is a transition season.
“On average, temperatures look right for fall; there’s just no comfortable transition.”
The absence of an El Nino or La Nina climate pattern may be behind that.
“Without either El Nino or La Nina conditions, short-term climate patterns like the Arctic Oscillation will drive winter weather and could result in large swings in temperature and precipitation,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
“We may have periods of really cold temperatures, but we’ll see the other half of that roller coaster where we’ll warm up and see warmer-than-normal days,” Sellers added.
