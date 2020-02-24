I was hoping to chronicle a special gaming project for this month's Checkpoint, but I'm still waiting for its release (I'll spill — it's a do-it-yourself handheld gaming system you build to play older game ROMS). So while we wait, let's take a look at a wildly popular mobile game: "Roblox."
"Roblox" is often touted as the viral video game you haven't heard of, and for good reason — it's managed to stay under the radar of media attention, mostly, unlike other viral games like "Fortnite" and "Minecraft." But eight years after its release as a mobile game (and 14 years after it was first released on PC), the game has more than 90 million active players around the world.
What is 'Roblox'?
"Roblox" isn't a game as much as it's a sandbox. It's a game creation platform that allows players to create and share their own 3-D games using the Roblox Studio engine. Essentially, there's no story here like you'd find in "Resident Evil" or even "Sonic the Hedgehog." Instead, users are offered a Netflix-like table of contents full of games created by other users.
"The types of gameplay on Roblox are just as limitless as the imagination of the creators themselves," Roblox Corp. states on its website.
Is 'Roblox' safe for kids?
Now that's the $64,000 question. And the answer is somewhat murky. Roblox Corp. wants parents to know it's developing "cutting-edge technologies to ensure the Roblox platform remains a safe and fun space for players all over the world." So far, the game offers avatar clothing detection; a reporting system to report inappropriate chat messages or content; chat filters, both human and software-based, to prevent the sharing of sensitive information; and customizable parental controls.
My 7-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter love playing "Roblox" on their tablets, especially my daughter. They know not to use the game's chat features, and they know that Mommy and Daddy will check. Despite being silent players, friend requests come frequently and they've constantly maxed out the number of friends they can have — 200. As with any platform that allows communication between strangers, parental vigilance will be necessary to ensure the safety of young players.
