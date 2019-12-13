Three Paris Fire Department cadets completed basic fire academy training this week and will be joining the department in the future.
Zachary Beal, Austin Bush and Ryan Poole all completed 576 hours of training that cumulated this week, and a graduation and awards ceremony was held Thursday night in Plano, Interim Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said in a press release. Beal received the Academy Fitness Award for improved fitness and the Academy Spirit Award for positive attitude; Poole received the Fire Academy Merit Award for overall performance. Bush, who has completed EMT training prior to employment, will begin shiftwork after Christmas. Beal and Poole will begin EMT training Jan. 3, McMonigle said.
"We at Paris FD congratulate our cadets on their performance and individual achievements," McMonigle said in the press release. "We look forward to having them on line and feel that they will all be assets to our department and our community."
