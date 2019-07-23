Jermaine Davis has been found guilty of murder by a Lamar County jury in the 6th District Court.
The jury also handed down guilty verdicts for possession of marijuana, 5-50 pounds, and felony possession of a firearm. District Judge Wes Tidwell will determine a sentencing following a punishment hearing.
Read the Wednesday edition of The Paris News for the full story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.