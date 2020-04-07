Fannin County commissioners would rather see county employees lending a hand with community service work than sitting idle as business slows to a crawl during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Commissioners’ Court on Tuesday approved a motion to allow supervisors to send county employees to do various activities around town where needed, including volunteering at the food pantry.
“I have spoken with some of the other department heads and elected officials, and I guess at this time, a lot of our employees are somewhat sitting idle because there is not much business taking place. I don’t know how we go about it or anything else, other than just I’d like to tell the departments or just suggest, if you’re not using your employees, I don’t really see a need for them to come up there and just sit and being around people, quite frankly, and being around each other,” Commissioner Dean Lackey said.
As of today, there are two confirmed Covid-19 cases in the county. However, many businesses are closed and many residents who work at businesses the state considers non-essential are at home.
“There’s huge numbers of needs there right now. It might be working at your church to help seniors. It could be helping with the food pantry, and I would just say that I know that one food pantry is in desperate need of assistance. But I know that one needs people. They could use any kind of help, and it’s inside, they don’t actually have engagement with the people,” Fannin County Court Judge Randy Moore said. “But this is a pretty dire time for a lot of people who may have lost their job. They need the food.”
In a Monday update on the county’s case count, Moore tossed his support behind Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines recommending the use of facial coverings to help slow the virus’s spread.
“My wife, Tina, made masks to protect others and ourselves while in public. I like the mask,” Moore said in the statement. “It has a personal touch.”
He directed people to the CDC’s website, cdc.gov, for instructions on making a mask.
“I’d just like to tell everyone to just continue what we’ve been doing, trying to keep your distance, keep your hands washed, try to stay at home as much as possible, and we do appreciate what you’ve done so far. And it looks like, you know, it might be working. Just continue what you’re doing; we do appreciate it,” Commissioner Gary Whitlock said Tuesday.
