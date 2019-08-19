John Godwin has resigned as Paris city manager.
Godwin had been suspended with pay after a city council meeting last week for reasons the Paris City Council declined to publicly state. Godwin had said he would ask for a public hearing on the matter, but he resigned tonight without the hearing.
City Finance Director Gene Anderson was named by council to serve as interim city manager.
For more on this story, see Tuesday's edition or check back here.
