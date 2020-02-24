Heart pounding, I choke on a deep breath as I try to make sense of what I am hearing in the back office of the hotel. Derek, the well-dressed head of security, is motioning with his hands in the direction of the door behind me but I can't move; I'm paralyzed by the face on the table.
It's Andrea.
Too eagerly, I press on, "How did she find me?" "You can ask her that yourself. May I let her in?"
I hesitate too long and Derek decides for me, his massive neck turning the rest of his body towards what looks like a back door out of the office, which I imagine to be a holding cell for convicts. "Wait!" My desperation now on full display, "I'm not ready. Can I have a moment with my friend, in private?"
In an act of torture by contrast, Derek moves effortlessly across the room to the office entrance, pulling it open in one smooth motion. Travis enters like Cosmo Kramer, "Duuude!" "Friends like these," I think aloud. I'm alone in the room with Travis who's strutting around like an unbridled stallion after TRT therapy, I attempt to gather my thoughts. "Andrea had no way of knowing I was here. How did she find me?"
Travis stops, looks me dead in the eyes and, in a tone more becoming of a commanding general than an inquiring friend, cuts through my bewilderment, "You want it straight?" The look on my face pleading for a soft landing utterly betrayed by the words creeping through clenched teeth, "No chaser." "Listen bro, everybody knew you weren't playing it straight with the ex. You know Andrea and I go way back; you didn't think she would reach out? I didn't tell her to come, but I didn't tell her not to. Guess she wants to get to the bottom of this, and I don't blame her." Wishing I could will the smirk off his face, I snap, "You're unbelievable. What about last night?"
At this, Travis spins a chair so the back is facing me, sits and puts his nose exactly 6-inch from mine, "You danced."
As if proximity to this force of nature had jarred loose my memory and brought it back into focus, last night began to unfold like a time lapse movie playing in my mind. The table of girls across the dance floor sending us shots. Daft Punk pulsing through the speakers and moving the faceless bodies on the dance floor. Then a face I recognize, Andrea. More shots. A rooftop escape for two. "Then what?'"I ask myself out loud.
Right on cue, Andrea's tall, slender frame strides into the room, replacing Travis as the focal point of my vision, "No, the question is, now what?" She says, taking my hands in hers.
"True story; it's always been you." I answer with my first sure breath of the day.
Read more Millennial Musings at oldschoolmillennial.com
