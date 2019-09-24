UPDATE: After almost an hour in deliberation, a Lamar County jury found Kyle Andrew Butler of Paris guilty of both aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of sexual assault of a child.
A soft-spoken 11-year-old Honey Grove girl spent roughly an hour on the witness stand Monday in Sixth District Court describing how her mother’s live-in boyfriend forced inappropriate touching while she visited the couple in their Paris home in June 2017.
The girl said the defendant touched her on several occasions while the two watched television in the living room under the covers of a fold-out couch with the defendant’s two children in the room. She also testified to another incident when the defendant allegedly carried her into her mother’s bedroom while the mother was away at work.
“None of it happened,” 32-year old Kyle Andrew Butler told the seven-woman, five-man jury as he took the stand in his defense for the second time this year after a January trial ended with a hung jury.
Butler faces one first degree felony indictment of sexual assault and a second indictment with three counts of second degree indecency with a child by sexual contact.
His accuser testified she loved to visit her mother, thought Butler was “kind and funny” and wanted to come live with them when she got in trouble with her father and her grandmother, with who the then 9-year-old lived along with three other siblings from her father and mother’s marriage. Now she is afraid of him, the girl testified.
The grandmother testified her granddaughter returned from the June 2017 visit “distant and withdrawn,” “crying alot” and taking four to eight baths a day.
After a second weekend visit with her mother in early July, during which the girl testified nothing more happened, the grandmother said her granddaughter told her of the inappropriate touching.
“I told her not to worry; she did nothing wrong,” the grandmother testified, adding her son immediately called the police.
As an adverse witness for the state, the child’s mother testified she does not believe her daughter, who she has seen only twice since June 2017 but talks with two or three times a week on the telephone. The mother testified she believed her daughter would still like to live with her.
The state, represented by Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake, rested its case after the jury also heard from a Paris police detective, a forensic interviewer from the Child Advocacy Center and a sexual assault nurse examiner.
After Butler testified briefly, 6th District Judge Wes Tidwell dismissed the jury until 8:45 a.m. today.
Defense testimony is to resume with jury deliberations expected to begin by mid-morning.
Indicted in August 2017, Butler remains free on $80,000 in bonds.
