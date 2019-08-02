First Christian Church, 780 20th NE St., will treat first responders to a home-cooked breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
The menu includes eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, hash browns, homemade gravy, biscuits, orange juice and coffee from Paris Coffee.
“Our men look forward to this monthly act of kindness we can do for all first responders who keep us safe 24/7,” church outreach sponsor Ronnie Nutt said.
Containers will be available for those first responders who are unable to leave their posts, Nutt said.
