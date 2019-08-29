A Lamar County jury has returned a guilty verdict in the trial of 50-year-old Grover Glatfelter for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The jury spent almost two hours in deliberation. Punishment proceedings began immediately and are to continue tomorrow in Sixth District Court.
