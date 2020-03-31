BONHAM — Fannin County commissioners are preparing a “shelter in place” order as regional coronavirus cases continue to rise.
In a Tuesday teleconference meeting, the commissioners scheduled a 3 p.m. Wednesday meeting to finalize the declaration that’s expected to take effect at 11:59 p.m. that night.
Expanding on the county’s state of disaster declaration already in place, effective immediately, commissioners order anyone who is sick or experiencing common Covid-19 symptoms, which include fever, cough or shortness of breath, to stay home. Also effective immediately, if anyone in a household is tested for Covid-19, “all persons in the household should stay home until test results are received,” and if anyone tests positive, “all persons in the household are hereby ordered to stay home,” the declaration states.
Additionally, the Commissioners’ Court recommended anyone 65 and older to stay home unless traveling for necessities because they are at a higher risk for severe illness with Covid-19.
Fannin County Judge Randy Moore said businesses and individuals are ordered to take all necessary precautions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. To date, the county has reported two positive cases — one a 64-year-old Bonham man who was doing “excellent” when his case was reported March 18 and the second a person younger than 30 who had “a fairly rough time with flu-like symptoms," including cough and moderate breathing difficulty, county health authority Dr. James Froelich III said. Both cases were travel-related, officials said.
The proclamation is set for seven days unless renewed by the Commissioners’ Court.
