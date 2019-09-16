It took Paris City Council roughly 10 minutes this afternoon to approve a revenue neutral budget and slice 3 1/2 cents off the proposed rate.
Paris property owners will pay 51.608 cents per $100 valuation, which should offset about an 8% increase in property values.
