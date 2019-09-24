After almost an hour in deliberation, a Lamar County jury found Kyle Andrew Butler of Paris guilty of both aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of sexual assault of a child.
Butler found guilty of child sexual assault
District Judge Wes Tidwell will assess punishment after hearing punishment phase testimony beginning at 9 a.m Wednesday.
