Lynch trial delayed by suicide attempt
In opening statements today, Lamar County assistant district attorney Jill Drake told jurors defendant Bryan Lynch took pills in a suicide attempt to "delay the start of this trial."
Testimony, scheduled to begin Monday morning, began at 1:30 p.m. today in Sixth District Court.
Lynch is on trial for two counts of sexual child abuse.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
