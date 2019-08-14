The Paris Police Department has opened a felony investigation into the suspected starvation of a Paris dog that died today at a Frisco animal hospital, Capt. Terry Bull said.
Bull said a patrol officer found the dog chained to a tree, starving, in “the worst shape he’d ever seen.” The dog was taken from the property and given to Lamar County Humane Society, then flown to Frisco Emergency Veterinary Hospital. Bull said multiple other animals were taken from the property as well, but no arrests have been made.
Bull said the case will be forwarded to the department’s criminal investigation unit, then to the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
The captain said he could not comment further due to open investigation.
A statement on the Paris Police Department's Facebook page said "the Paris Police Department considers any animal cruelty case serious and will complete the investigation and present the case to the Lamar County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
"The department has received many phone calls regarding this case with requests for prosecution. We are certainly doing that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.