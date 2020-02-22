The Department of Public Safety has released the name of the deceased from Friday afternoon's wreck on Highway 82 near Toco. Verin Giles, 65, had crossed the yellow line while driving to Paris and collided with Lamar County Water Supply worker Chris Calisto, 61, of Roxton.
Giles was pronounced dead on scene, while Calisto was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center. The incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.