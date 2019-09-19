Accused of online solicitation of a minor, 44-year-old Dustin Judd Lamb, of Paris, pled guilty as charged late Tuesday afternoon and received a 10-year probated adjudicated sentence by 6th District Judge Wes Tidwell.
The plea bargain prevented a jury trial scheduled to begin earlier today.
