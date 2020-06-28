Latest Coronavirus News
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Paris police seek public help to identify spray painting suspects
- Fannin County judge issues warning as virus cases climb
- Six new Covid-19 cases reported today
- Paris's Burgerland temporarily closes due to Covid-19
- Rivercrest ISD to change fight song, paint over Confederate soldier image in high school gym amid equality movement
- Brian Mabry
- Gloria Beauford Jernigan
- Ocie Dale Lawler
- George Edwin Olsen Jr.
- Lamar County Sheriff's Office seeks help identifying aggravated robbery suspect
Images
Videos
Commented
- City of Paris to restart recycling program; changes announced (3)
- COMMENTARY: Nothing wrong with involving the public in city business (2)
- Estate liquidation results in renovation of iconic round house (1)
- Controversy surrounds Marvin Nichols Reservoir (1)
- Police Department to amend policy in response to outcries (1)
- GUEST COMMENTARY: Lamar history should be preserved, but also learned from (1)
- Protests continue against statue, systemic racism (1)
- Do you intend to 'mask up' to slow virus spread? (1)
- EDITORIAL: More public oversight of police needed (1)
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Online Poll
Do you intend to 'mask up' to slow virus spread?
As Texas continues to see a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases and in the number of people hospitalized to fight the virus, Gov. Greg Abbott pleaded with Texans to take personal responsibility and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to once again slow the spread of the disease and help the state prevent another shutdown. Do you intend to “mask up”?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.