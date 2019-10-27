IDABEL, Okla. — This November, guests to the Museum of the Red River can get a firsthand look at the techniques of making the world-renowned pottery of Mata Ortiz, a small village in Chihuahua, Mexico.
Since the 1970s, pottery from the village has garnered the attention of collectors and tourists alike. Juan Quezada was one of the first to begin making pottery, duplicating the style from the nearby abandoned cultural site of Casas Grandes.
On Nov. 9, Arturro Quezada, son of Juan Quezada, will host a free showcase and demonstration within the Mary H. Herron Community Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
While the demonstration is free, Guests will be able to purchase finished pottery straight from Quezada, allowing them to take home both a piece of art and cultural wonder.
