breaking
Fire Chief Vogel to leave Paris
Fire Chief Mike Vogel will be leaving Paris Fire Department in October, less than a year after taking the position.
Vogel cited uncertainties about the future, saying former city manager John Godwin’s resignation changed his perspective on his position.
“There have been a lot of uncertainties, and I have to look after my family,” he said. “We’ve accomplished a lot in six months. (The department) is in good hands, they’ll keep moving forward.”
Assistant Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle will serve as interim chief, Vogel said. The city most likely will not hire a new fire chief until a new city manager is found, he said.
Vogel will be moving to Florida to be closer to his wife’s family, he said. He will take a new position as assistant chief for Alachua County Fire Department.
“My end goal has always been to end up in Florida, closer to my wife’s family,” he said. “I’ve made some good friends here, the firefighters are just incredible. It’s a close-knit fire department, and the citizens should be proud of these guys. They work their butts off. I’ll miss the guys here. Great group of guys.”
Macon Atkinson is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6963 or macon.atkinson@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.