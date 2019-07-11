Paris police said officers arrested Eric Michael Patterson, 31, of Paris, at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Bonham Street on an outstanding felony warrant out of Dallas County charging him with a probation violation for failure to register as a sex offender.
Patterson was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where online jail records this morning showed he remained without bond.
Police arrest Paris woman on felony drug possession warrant
Camilla Miacalla Perry, 26, of Paris, was arrested at a residence in the 900 block of East Center Street at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, police said. Perry was wanted on a felony possession of a controlled substance charge and two municipal court warrants.
Perry was placed in the city jail.
Calls for Service: Paris police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested 7 people Wednesday.
