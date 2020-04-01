In a stunning reversal, the Fannin County Commissioners' Court this afternoon abandoned a shelter in place declaration, originally planned to take effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight, based on Gov. Greg Abbott’s stronger executive order issued Tuesday and on widespread public opinion.
The commissioners cited a clause in Abbott’s executive order relative to essential service protocols, and said it superseded local declarations. The Commissioners’ Court revised its original meeting intent to install the governor’s orders at 11:59 p.m. instead of shelter in place.
In light of the governor’s guidance, the commissioners did not feel like they had the necessary authority to install shelter in place. The turnaround was also strongly based on public opinion, as the commissioners said many constituents opposed the potential shelter in place ordinance. Additionally, more than 300 people logged into today’s teleconference meeting, presenting a wide variety in opinion.
Fannin County Judge Randy Moore cited a portion of Abbott’s declaration.
“This executive order shall supersede any conflicting order issued by local officials in response to the Covid-19 disaster, but only to the extent that such a local order restricts essential services allowed by this executive order or allows gatherings prohibited by this executive order,” the order stated.
The shelter in place order would have required all individuals to stay at home unless they were acting in duties as an essential employee or providing supplies for their family units. Moore added that the governor’s order was less strict than the Fannin County ordinance would have been.
