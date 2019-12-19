Paris Fire Department will promote four firefighters to the positions of deputy chief, captain and driver engineer at the end of December, interim Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle announced Thursday.
Capt. William McDowell will be promoted to deputy chief; driver-engineers Connor Wideman and Joey Rickman will be promoted to captain; and firefighter Josey Francis will be promoted to driver-engineer, McMonigle said in a press release. All promotions will take effect the weekend of Dec. 28.
“We are very proud of these individuals for the motivation and determination displayed by studying and passing these exams. They’ve all shown the willingness to step up and lead in their current roles and have worked hard to better the department along the way," McMonigle said in the press release. "We’re really excited to see what they bring to the department in their new roles and believe that the best is yet to come.”
