CASA for KIDS, along with The Children’s Advocacy Center and other local agencies that help crime victims, are welcoming the public to join in the 6th annual Walk of Hope.
The event is planned to start at 11:30 a.m. April 22 in the Downtown Paris Plaza with free hot dogs, bottles of water and chips available. The program will start at noon and the walk will commence immediately afterward, according to Jane Adams, victim assistance coordinator with the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office.
“Last year, the walk began at the fountain in downtown Paris, to the courthouse, to Bywaters Park and then back to the fountain. We will be finished with the event by 1 p.m.,” she said.
The walk takes place in conjunction with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, and is meant to honor and empower victims of crime and to educate them of their rights as crime victims in the State of Texas. The agencies involved in the walk can assist them to use that newfound knowledge to prevent future victimization and to seek some semblance in the aftermath of crime.
Adams said people are welcome to make and carry signs promoting victim awareness and in support of victims. Area schools are invited to bring students.
