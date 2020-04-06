BATON ROUGE, La. — A Turner Industries official confirmed today the company has no intentions of permanently closing the plant that has been in Paris since 1999.
Rumors began circulating last week when local plant manager Chris Bailey sent out a letter to employees informing them of planned lay-offs beginning June 5 due to current economic conditions associated with Covid-19.
“Turner Pipe is not closing,” Turner Industries vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer John Fenner said. “The layoffs are temporary, and we have every intention to resume normal business operations.”
Fenner said the company will maintain a staff at the facility, and it will be poised to resume normal operations once work returns.
“As work increases, jobs will again become available,” Fenner said. “If work increases before the June 5 date, jobs will again become available.
