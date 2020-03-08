A young entrepreneur and recent transplant from Oklahoma, 29-year-old Randy Hider encourages others to be enthusiastic about his adopted city, and to become a part of what he sees as a soon revitalized historic Paris, Texas.
“I want to help motivate others to be part of something bigger; to not focus on perceived problems, but to be a part of a solution that can solve problems,” Hider said Saturday from a house he recently renovated on S. Church Street, one of several historic preservation districts in the city.
A member of the Paris Historic Preservation Commission, Hider grew up in Antlers, Oklahoma, graduated from the University of Oklahoma, worked briefly in the banking business and is now an academic advisor/student recruiter at Paris Junior College.
Hider shared how he came to purchase the house at 833 S. Church St. three years ago.
“I knew it was in the historic district, and homes in those districts historically appreciate more if well maintained,” Hider said. “I knew plans were in the works for Church Street to be rebuilt, and I wanted to buy it before it increased in price and I couldn’t afford it.”
Since then, Hider has invested thousands of dollars in the restoration of the 2,600-square foot two story house with three bedrooms, three baths and a large, open living area and kitchen with upscale appliances.
“I want to give a shout-out to Peoples Bank because they made my vision possible,” Hider said. “When we started the renovation, we created lots of job opportunities. Banks and lenders should realize by allowing people to purchase, renovate and restore homes, the whole economy benefits.”
Hider also owns a large, vacant lot farther south on Church Street where he plans to build upscale cottages, one to live in and several others to use as rental property.
First as an outsider looking in, Hider said he initially was concerned about “naysayers and Debbie Downers” who flood social media with negatives about his new hometown.
“I think what has hurt Paris in the last 30 years or so are people who’d lost pride in their community and have talked bad about where they live instead of talking it up,” Hider said. “What people should do is realize there may be an issue, but then find a way to do something about it. Buy a house downtown, flip it and then buy another and flip it; and, before long you have started people moving back into neighborhoods from outside the city.”
Hider said he is encouraged of late by city council action with regards to zoning ordinances concerning run-down property both in downtown and residential areas.
“Not only do these ordinances protect our investments, but they also discourage people from being property hoarders, which keeps property from being renovated until it’s too late,” Hider said. “Now, owners must repair property or face fines, which should encourage those property hoarders to sell.”
In the coming years — five, 10, 15 years out — Hider said he envisions a Paris situated where four major highways converge and where major companies with family-sustaining jobs invest here because people have pride in their community, which is reflected by the city’s attractive neighborhoods and its many amenities.
“You can sit home, comment negatively on social media and never be involved in the movement, but it is a lot more fun and a lot more exciting to be a part of a solution,” Hider said.
An open house at 833 S. Church St. is scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday.
