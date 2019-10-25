The United Way of Lamar County is now at 77% of its $500,000 goal for fundraising year 2020, division chairmen and agency representatives learned today at the second report meeting of the year at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Pledges to date total $385,006. The commercial division leads the way with $92,087 pledged or 115% of its $80,000 goal.
For a complete story, see the Sunday edition of The Paris News.
