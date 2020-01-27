Paris musician and "America's Got Talent" competitor Cas Haley has been announced as the official winner of the Lincoln Corsair "Chart Your Course"
Haley won with his original song, “Every Road I’m On,” an upbeat tune with special meaning for the husband and father of two. He took time off from singing on the road and composed it while his wife, Cassie, battled a rare, aggressive form of breast cancer.
In the process, Haley created a positive, stress-free environment in which his wife could heal. The experience was life-changing for the entire family. “When you’re doing what you love, you don’t get tired,” he says. “Just be yourself. Do your best. Those are the words I live by.”
Chart Your Course
“Music is a central part of the overall Lincoln experience, and this competition allows us to celebrate the craft of songwriting,” says Michael Sprague, North America director, The Lincoln Motor Company. “Our Lincoln clients have such an enthusiasm for music. It brings together communities – yet embraces individuality. We’re so excited to have found these artists who feel as much passion for it as we do.”
