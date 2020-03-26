Paris City Council has extended its disaster declaration for 30 days on a 6-0 vote and has adopted the county resolution from Wednesday.
Council also unanimously postponed elections to November and named Benny Plata to the position held by Bill Trenado.
The moves come as national numbers show the United States now leads all countries in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases as John Hopkins University reported more than 82,000 cases. The U.S. had more than 1,100 deaths, about 400 of them in New York State, the worst hotspot in the nation.
Gina Prestridge with the Paris-Lamar County Health District reported this afternoon no new cases, leaving the local count at one.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated soon.
