Paris Mayor Steve Clifford said the State of Texas will be setting up a mobile Covid-19 testing facility in Paris from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 8 and May 9 at Paris Fire Station No. 4, 2010 24th St. SE.
"This is not the antibody test. It will be the definitive PCR test that detects the presence of the virus," the mayor said in a Facebook post.
In order to be screened, residents must have one of the following symptoms:
- Fever and/or chills
- Cough (dry or productive)
- Fatigue
- Body aches/muscle or joint pain
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headaches
- Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste and/or smell
To register, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400. Registration must be done 48 hours in advance.
Tests will be conducted by appointment only.
"This is the test that our community needs at this time. Please do not sign up unless you truly have symptoms. We don’t want to use tests on asymptomatic people," Clifford said.
