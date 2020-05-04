Covid Update.jpg
Buy Now

Paris Mayor Steve Clifford said the State of Texas will be setting up a mobile Covid-19 testing facility in Paris from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 8 and May 9 at Paris Fire Station No. 4, 2010 24th St. SE.

"This is not the antibody test. It will be the definitive PCR test that detects the presence of the virus," the mayor said in a Facebook post.

In order to be screened, residents must have one of the following symptoms:

  • Fever and/or chills
  • Cough (dry or productive)
  • Fatigue
  • Body aches/muscle or joint pain
  • Shortness of breath
  • Sore throat
  • Headaches
  • Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
  • Nasal congestion
  • Loss of taste and/or smell

To register, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400. Registration must be done 48 hours in advance.

Tests will be conducted by appointment only.

"This is the test that our community needs at this time. Please do not sign up unless you truly have symptoms. We don’t want to use tests on asymptomatic people," Clifford said.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.