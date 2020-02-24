Since March is considered Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, survivors of the disease speak up and out to encourage family members and friends to take preventative measures against this deadly disease.
Though colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of death from cancers in the United States, six out of 10 deaths can be prevented by health professionals and family members — and more is possible if we use this month to take action toward awareness and prevention.
Screening tests are the key. If everyone age 50 and older would receive a colonoscopy through regular screening, this disease could surely be prevented.
Wouldn't you want to know for your loved one or yourself that even if the colonoscopy showed cancer, the tumor was small enough to be easily removed and treated, or would you rather not go for a colonoscopy and live your life in denial only to find out later that the cancer is untreatable? How would you feel? How would your loved ones feel about your decision? In the United States, every year 140,000 people are diagnosed with colorectal cancer and about 50,000 die from it.
More than 90% of colorectal cancer occurs in patients 50 years and older and more frequently in patients with a family history of colorectal cancer. Precancerous polyps and colorectal cancer normally do not show clear signs. Though some symptoms may be vague as weight loss without clear reason, blood in stool or stomach aches, pains and cramps that do not go away.
Screening tests become important to rule out colorectal cancer.
How can colorectal cancer be prevented?
• Colonoscopy: The best way to prevent a colorectal cancer is to do a colonoscopy. Especially in patients who have a family history of colorectal cancer. Colonoscopy is recommended to be done every 10 years.
It's a test where a flexible tube with a camera at its end is used to examine the inside of the colon. The patient is sedated during the test. If your physician finds polyps or any abnormal growth, then he can remove it during the test.
• Home Stool Test: It's recommended to be done every year after age 50. This test looks for blood in the stool, which can be a sign of cancer.
• Flexible sigmoidoscopy: It is recommended to be done every five years. This screening test is similar to colonoscopy where the flexible tube with a camera at its end examines the lower part of the colon, which is called the sigmoid.
• Some other tests: Stool DNA, barium enema and virtual colonoscopy are also effective screening tests. Please consult your physician about them if you may be a candidate for such screening tests.
• Exercise or be physically active: At least 13 different kinds of cancers have been related to weight gain, including colorectal cancer. Ideally you should weigh around the same as when you were 18 years old and you should exercise regularly.
• Do not smoke: This is the best thing you can do for your health. Smoking is the major cause of 18 other cancers along with colorectal cancer.
• Do not consume too much alcohol: Alcohol use can increase the risk of colorectal cancer even in small quantities. Heavy drinkers need to cut back or should try to quit.
• Limit red meat intake: Eating processed meats, steak, hamburger or pork increases the risk for colorectal cancer. Try not eating more than three servings per week.
• Increase your intake of calcium and vitamin D: Try to have 1,000 to 12,000 mg per day of calcium and 1,000 IU per day of vitamin D.
• Take aspirin: For people between 50 to 59 years of age, a low dose aspirin is recommended to lower the risk of heart disease and colorectal cancer
