Shortly after speaking with The Paris News this afternoon and confirming no positive COVID-19 cases, the Paris-Lamar County Health District received confirmation of one positive case.
In response, Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell at 5 p.m. signed a declaration of local disaster for public health emergency. Paris Mayor Steve Clifford also issued a disaster declaration.
"This particular case is travel related. I would urge the public to remain calm but vigilant in dealing with this situation. Our number one goal at this time is to slow the spread of the virus, then get back up and running as soon as possible," Bell said in an emailed statement. "It should be noted that testing for the virus at this time is very limited in Lamar County. More and more people will be tested as the tests become more accessible. This means that more people will probably test positive. An increase in confirmed cases should not necessarily be as alarming as it may seem. It means that we are better able to identify cases and take the necessary steps to prevent the spread.
"I would like to express that with very few exceptions, Lamar County residents have responded to this situation with patience and civility while dealing with delays, inconveniences and even shortages up to this point. We are asking you to extend your patience and deal with this a little longer."
Health district officials today said they had sent off less than five tests to the state lab and were not aware of how many providers may have sent tests to private labs. However, any confirmed cases must be reported to the health district, officials said.
Bell said residents should understand grocery stores are still operating and receiving shipments regularly, and he advised residents to adhere to Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order issued earlier today.
"Please note that the governor’s mandates are enforceable. Not adhering to the mandates may result in fines," Bell said in the release.
The county judge said it will take a concentrated effort to slow the disease's spread, and he asked for "everyone to pitch in for a temporary period of time."
"We are asking that you sit at home on your couch for a couple of weeks. I think everyone will take the necessary precautions and we will be back to normal and prospering in no time," Bell wrote. "I would ask that you continue to pray for those who are sick. Also, please keep our first responders and health care workers in your prayers as always. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and God Bless you."
Bell's full statement and the county's and city's disaster declarations are available with this story.
