Thomas Orvil Whitlock, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 73 years of age.
He was born in Lamar County on Sept. 6, 1946, to William Orvil and Earlene Whitlock.
Affectionately known as Tommy, by those who knew him best, and will be greatly missed by his family and by his family at the nursing home.
Tommy was baptized into Christ six months ago and was a member of the Pattonville Church of Christ.
Left to cherish Tommy’s memory is his children, Thomas Joseph Whitlock, Leslie Welch, of Bonham, Texas, Wesley Whitlock, of Gober, Texas and William Whitlock, of Savannah, Georgia; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; a sister, Cathy and Fred Cole, of Paris, Texas; the mother of his children, Margie Whitlock; numerous nephews; and a niece.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Sheila Nations.
A memorial service will be held for Tommy at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Pattonville Church of Christ, located at 4860 County Road 13400, Pattonville, Texas 75468.
An on-line guest registry is available at Rodenpryor.com.
