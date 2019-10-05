Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Sunny skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.