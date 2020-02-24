Texas Independence Day with Dennis Hodgkiss

Texas is a unique state, and the people who live here are proud of that. It's had six different flags flying over the land, and with that comes an extraordinary blend of cultures.
The Caddo Indians called early settlers "taysha," which the Spanish spelled as "tejas," but they mean the same thing: "friend." That's what Texas history is, friends helping each other, even at the risk of death, for one common cause: the betterment of Texas, for all Texans.
This is part of the state's history loved by Dennis Hodgkiss, who has been teaching at North Lamar for 40 years. He and his wife, Kristi, who also teaches in the school district, have three children. Mr. Hodgkiss's primary expertise is AP U.S. History, but his love for the early days of Texas began during his middle school years.
"My teacher was Patsy Davis, and she was wonderful," he said. "Although I don't teach Texas history, I would love to. It's just a passion, I guess because we're Texans."
This is how Mr. Hodgkiss summarizes Texas Independence Day:
"Texas Independence Day is March 2, 1836. They were meeting at Washington on the Brazos because they had grievances against the Mexican government. A guy named George Childress had already written most of their Declaration of Independence, which was modeled after the United States's Declaration of Independence, with some exceptions.
"Prior to this, Spain had a hard time colonizing Texas. They couldn't get enough people to go and establish the land. Then, there was a revolution and Mexico had the same issue with not being able to colonize. This led Stephen F. Austin to take his group of settlers to Texas, supposedly 300 families with him. Once Austin and his group came through, then there was a domino effect, and soon too many people were settling. There was a very open constitution set in 1824, and the Mexican government went back on that in 1830 and began to make a bunch of restrictions. This is the point when the people living in Texas started to think about breaking away.
