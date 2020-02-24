As the executive director of New Hope Center of Paris, Tanteta Scott works long hours, taking in those who need shelter from life's storms. Educating clients who come to New Hope for help is deeply personal to her — she's experienced homelessness before and has come out on the other side. Now, she's doing what she believes is God's work to help others in similar situations.
"Homelessness can happen to anyone. It's just one missed paycheck or big medical bill away," she said. "I was born in Paris, but we moved to Irving when I was about 4 or 5 years old, and during that time, my parents separated, and Dad moved back to Paris. When that happened, my mom had been brutally raped. As young as I was, I can remember how black and blue she was, with patches of her hair missing. That trauma is what I feel led to her partying and being in multiple abusive relationships."
"So, during that time with Mom, life was always unstable — a lot of fleeing in the middle of the night and never knowing where we were going to stay. Many of the locations we stayed at were dependent on who my mother was dating at the time. We also lived in our car at one time. I always tried to cover up with a blanket so that no one could see me because I was fearful that someone was going to break into the car and hurt us. That was just part of reality for us."
At some point, Ms. Scott and her mother made their way back to Paris. Her mother went to Family Haven. Although that was a place where Ms. Scott could shower and eat, that's not what she remembers best. Still clear in her mind today was the feeling of safety she had there.
"They put us in a room where there was a full-size and a twin-size bed, because it was my mom, my little sister and me, but we slept in the full-size bed together. That's the memory that I have," Ms. Scott said. "I also remember my mother talking to her case worker, and I saw a difference in my mom. She became efficient. We were safe, she got a job, she had resources available to her and started going back to school. At that time, she was learning computer language. She even went to a state competition and placed fifth. Seeing her mother emerge from their situation planted a seed within Ms. Scott, and that seed bloomed into a desire to help others, to share the feelings she was experiencing with others who had yet to see light at the end of the tunnel.
But just as her mother was getting back on her feet, tragedy struck.
"My mother was shot and killed when I was 15," Ms. Scott said. "She was doing really well in college. She got remarried, really quick. Within three weeks into the marriage, he relapsed. He was a heroin user. She kicked him out of the house. He became very obsessive and showed up to her work one day and shot in the roof and told everyone there to leave. Then he told her that if he couldn't have her, no one could, and shot her.
"That loss and that grief didn't deter me from wanting to help because I knew I didn't want to live that life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.