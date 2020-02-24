Paris was thriving in 1916 — at one time eclipsing Dallas in size — with five railroads coming through. Many of the ladies who lived here were so enamored with Paris, France, that they would go to Europe and bring back decorations for their home.
With cotton as the primary resource, money was flowing, and there were many prominent citizens, as well as true visionaries, living within the city limits. There was even a progressive club besides the Rotarians who met and discussed all the wonderful things about Paris. The townspeople celebrated the growth of their beloved Paris at a Rotary club picnic near the railroad tracks.
Little did they know what was to come.
"That day, before the fire happened, the Rotarians had a picnic out somewhere on the railroad tracks we'll say, and they were talking about how progressive Paris was getting and how they had all these plans to do these wonderful things. So, that afternoon, after that picnic, they all went back to their businesses and their homes and whatnot, not even dreaming of what was going to happen in just a few hours," said Becky Semple with the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce.
At around 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 1916, a fire broke out in a one-story warehouse. The alarm was set off at about 5:30 p.m. By then, 40 mph winds began throwing sparks onto wood-shingle roofs in the area. The blaze spread quickly.
While nobody is certain of the exact cause of the fire, a few theories were debated among the residents of Paris. Some speculated a spark from a passing train could have sparked it, while others blamed it on a trash pile that may have been burning near the warehouse.
Because Paris had gone 51 days without a decent amount of rain, everything was dry and not much could have stopped the fire from spreading as fast as it did. Neighboring fire departments were called in for help to control the blaze from Dallas, Honey Grove, Bonham, Cooper and Hugo, Oklahoma. Mutt Cross drove the town's only pumper — the rest were horsedriven hose wagons — but he became surrounded by the flames.
"He and his fire truck — he layed in a ditch to escape the fire and threw water on his fire truck and himself to keep from burning up. It was terrible," Semple said, adding that after the fire, Cross went on to be a postman and was said to often hang around the fire station.
Desperate to halt the destruction of the blaze, many buildings in the inferno's path were blown up with dynamite, but that only exposed the flames to combustible materials that fueled the blaze even further. Residents were grabbing anything and everything they could carry from their homes as they tried to get out of harm's way.
"I mean there's a little story about somebody running down the road with a bird cage," Semple said. "And there was no bird and no bottom to the birdcage. They were just grabbing everything they could in their house."
The fire raged until 3:30 a.m. the next day and left much devastation in its wake. Three people lost their lives, 264 acres were burned and approximately 1,400 buildings were destroyed, including stores, homes, 13 churches, the post office, the federal building, a movie theater, the jail and Aikin High School. The only bakery to survive ran out of bread that day, and Dallas donated 5,000 loaves to provide relief. The next day, a public meeting took place in which a relief committee accepted money and supplies from residents of other towns to help those who had lost everything and to help rebuild. Then Chamber president Henry Mayer did his best to inspire a heartbroken community by having the word "Smile" written on a small sign to hang where the town would meet to discuss the situation. The sign took its place in local history and is now known as the slogan that helped rebuild Paris.
The sign resides in Lamar County Historic Museum to this day as a reminder of hope from that time. In less than three years, Paris was rebuilt and doing better than ever.
But amid all the chaos and destruction, another amazing story stands out in the fire's history. Jane Spinker Shipp, who was born the day of the disaster, was nicknamed the "Fire Baby." She went on to have children and work at the First National Bank until she retired.
"So, of course, that afternoon with all the chaos that took place, they took the mother out one door and the baby out another door. And they were separated and then they got back together later. Anyways, the granddaughter of that baby was at the 'Smile' remembrance in March of 2016 that Cheri Bedford put together, which was really cool," Semple said.
