*Updated to include third positive case.
Paris-Lamar County Health District Director Gina Prestridge moments ago confirmed a third case of Covid-19 in Lamar County, saying two cases are travel related and the third is considered "community transmission."
A patient with Covid-19 is in isolation at Paris Regional Medical Center, said Savannah Abbott, the hospital's communications director. It was not clear which of the three infected patients was being treated there.
"Due to other geographical areas experiencing a higher volume of COVID-19 cases, supplies at this time are extremely limited and the capacity to test is minimal," she wrote in a notice. "If you are sick, running temperature, experiencing a dry cough and/or respiratory issues, it is imperative you stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days and contact the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
"If your symptoms rapidly progress and you need immediate medical attention call 911 or the hospital and let them know you have been ill, your symptoms and whether you have been under quarantine."
Paris Mayor Steve Clifford said the test results were "not at all unexpected" given how contagious the new coronavirus is.
"I stated yesterday in the City Council meeting that I was almost certain that there were other people in the community who were infected with the virus. Although I did not know this for sure, it was a logical conclusion considering our knowledge of how the virus spreads," he said.
"I will state again that it is a near certainty that there are many other people in the Paris area who are infected with the coronavirus. The severe limitation on our ability to test people in Lamar County has masked the presence of the virus in our community leading to a false sense of security. The virus is definitely here, and it is almost certainly spreading to more people in our community every day."
Clifford said the test shouldn't cause panic, but should serve as a "wake-up call" to anyone not heeding the advice of state and local authorities. He again advised social distancing, not congregating with friends in public or private settings, and when in the presence of others keep a distance of at least 6 feet. He asked residents to limit visits to essential public places like grocery stores, and advised sending one member of the family to shop.
"Any additional people who might wish to accompany you are needlessly exposing themselves and others to risk," he said.
While a situation like that happening in New York, which has become the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., is not likely to happen in this rural area, he said the advantage decreases if the public will not follow guidelines.
"Expect more announcements of positive cases in the Paris area in the next few days and weeks. When you hear about these cases, know that the best way that you can protect you and your loved ones is to follow the guidelines established by state and local authorities," he said.
Prestridge reported Lamar County's first confirmed case March 19. Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell said that case was "travel related." Paris Mayor Steven Clifford later added the person "returned from travel abroad and had immediately been placed in quarantine along with family members." The second case was reported at noon today, with no other details than it was travel related.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.
