A joint meeting of all school districts in Lamar County this afternoon resulted in an extended Spring Break.
The following was released by Althea Dixon, assistant superintendent with Paris ISD after the meeting.
"In response to recent concerns over the spread of COVID-19, all Lamar County schools (Chisum, North Lamar, Paris, Prairiland, Paris Junior College*, and Trinity Christian Academy) have decided to issue an extension of spring break and close schools for at least the week of March 16-20. Because we view the health and safety of our students and staff as our top priority, we believe that it is in the best interest to postpone the return from spring break at this time. District UIL committees will meet to discuss and determine whether or not events will be cancelled, and we will provide those updates as we receive them."
"The districts will continue to work alongside local health officials and monitor guidance issued by federal and state health authorities in determining when students and staff may safely return to school. The entire educational community must continue to take steps to reduce the likelihood of transmitting COVID-19 to those in our community who are at an increased risk of contracting the virus. Continue monitoring county school districts’ social media accounts and websites for updates to their plans to reconvene school operations. We appreciate your trust and understanding as we make these tough decisions in the best interest of our students, staff, and community at large."
*Paris Junior College faculty and staff will report to work to prepare online instruction.
