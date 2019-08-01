Red River County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday after a morning car chase that spanned Lamar and Red River counties.
Deputies caught Joseph Randall Johnson around 10 a.m. after they said he abandoned a car near the county line and fled. Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass said Johnson drove briefly into Lamar County, and the department dispatched units to assist Red River deputies with the search, along with highway patrol officers.
A Lamar County deputy said Johnson had a parole warrant from Arkansas, and Red River Sheriff’s Office will add an additional charge of evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
Red River County Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell was not available for comment. Updates to this story will be provided when available.
