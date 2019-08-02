Highway 24 Ribbon Cutting
Holland Harper of Harrison, Walker and Harper introduces Delbert Horton, one of the architects of the final leg of the Highway 24 expansion Friday morning at a ribbon cutting for the highway. 

 By Kim Cox kim.cox@theparisnews.com

The Texas Department of Transportation and area officials celebrated a project 64 years in the making this morning in Cooper.

In 1955, civic leaders and the department began the work to expand Highway 24 to a four lane highway, preceding even President Eisenhower's interstate highway system.

"This is a shining example of what local collaboration with TxDOT can provide," TxDOT Engineer Noel Paramanantham said.

