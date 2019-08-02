The Texas Department of Transportation and area officials celebrated a project 64 years in the making this morning in Cooper.
In 1955, civic leaders and the department began the work to expand Highway 24 to a four lane highway, preceding even President Eisenhower's interstate highway system.
"This is a shining example of what local collaboration with TxDOT can provide," TxDOT Engineer Noel Paramanantham said.
