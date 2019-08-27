PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD is expected to approve the amended applications of two separate solar energy farms when district trustees meet at noon Wednesday in the Administration Building, 466 FM 196 South.
The district is to conduct a public hearing on the application of Samson Solar Energy for a value limitation agreement on the district’s maintenance and operation taxes before taking action to approve board findings regarding the application along with approval of the agreement itself.
At first, the company planned to put one large farm valued at about $470 million on 6,300 acres but have since made application for three separate farms. Wednesday’s action is for one of those farms, according to Superintendent Jeff Ballard.
Also an agenda item, trustees are to approve an amended agreement with a second company,
G.S.E. Twelve.
The company originally planned a $240 million farm on 1,900 acres within the district. Requested action Wednesday is to amend that agreement as well.
