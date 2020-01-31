UPDATE: The Bonham Police Department is seeking information about the person responsible for the robbery. The suspect is believed to be a white male driving a light-colored sedan; see attached photos. Contact the Bonham Police Department at (903) 583-2141 with any credible information. A $5,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of this subject.
BONHAM — Bonham Police Department, Texas Rangers and FBI are seeking a suspect who is believed to be on the run with an undetermined amount of cash after robbing CapTex, formerly First National Bank of Trenton, Friday morning.
The suspect is a white male of unknown age and last seen wearing camouflage, Capt. Wendell Bockman with the Bonham Police Department said.
According to eyewitness accounts, the man followed a female employee into the bank around 7:40 a.m. while three tellers opened the building. Without displaying a weapon or using force, he told her to open the safe. The man then locked all the tellers in the bathroom using a chair propped up against the door handle, then taping the handle so it couldn’t be moved, Bockman said.
The man took cash from the safe — amount yet to be determined — and is now on the run, investigators believe. They have reviewed the camera footage and spoken with the tellers, Bockman said.
Bonham police, the FBI and Texas Rangers are investigating, Bockman said. More information will be shared as this story develops.
