The Chisum ISD students will hold graduation ceremonies on June 12 and 13.
After Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference this week, the school district revised their graduation timeline.
Senior graduation will take place at 10 a.m. June 13 at Mustang Stadium, with all social distancing guidelines and education agency recommendations in place. In case of rain, the ceremony will be moved to 8 p.m. that same day.
The middle school graduation is set to take place at 7 p.m. June 12 at the school stadium.
“There will be no make-up date if we are unable to have eighth grade graduation on this date and time,” the administration said in its post to social media.
