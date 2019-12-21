Monday, Dec. 23

Greg Guymon &

Friends

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Big Joe Walker & Christmas Party

El Patio Escondido

Van Alstyne

Songwriters Circle

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Baraoke

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Thursday, Dec. 26

Oliver White hosts open mic

The Loft, Whitewright

Mike & The Moonpies

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Bryce Frazier

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Dallas Songwriter’s Showcase

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Trey Rose

Opening Bell Coffee, Dallas

Matthew Middleton Band

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Friday, Dec. 27

Jason Isbell

WinStar World Casino, Thackerville

Koe Wetzel

Heritage Hall, Ardmore

Diamond Rio, Lanco

Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Bo Phillips

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Casey Baker, Jerrod Medulla, Fred Spears

Kiotee Club, Denison

Kolby Cooper, Grant Gilbert

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Mark Sena’s Funk Machine

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Jon Stork

Love & War in Texas, Plano,

Paper Street, Wells Machine, Righteous Kill, 5th Sun

Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

Prophets

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Kenneth Waters Band, Matthew Middleton Band

Southern Junction Royse City/Rockwall

Saturday, Dec. 28

Steve Miller Band

Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Billie Jo

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Whiskey River Road

Elks Lodge 2433, Paris

Michael O’Neal

Noon, Time Flies, Paris

Bent Creek trio

Cooley Bay Winery, Van Alstyne

From the Grave

Powder Creek Pavilion, Bonham

Michael O’Neal

The Anvil Brewing, Pittsburg

Wade Bowen, The Wight Lighters

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Broken Code

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Matthew Bell & The Next of Kin

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Monte Montgomery, solo

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Stoney LaRue, Matthew Middleton & Texas Drive

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Kim Waters

Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.