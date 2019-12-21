Monday, Dec. 23
Greg Guymon &
Friends
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Big Joe Walker & Christmas Party
El Patio Escondido
Van Alstyne
Songwriters Circle
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Baraoke
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Thursday, Dec. 26
Oliver White hosts open mic
The Loft, Whitewright
Mike & The Moonpies
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Bryce Frazier
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Dallas Songwriter’s Showcase
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Trey Rose
Opening Bell Coffee, Dallas
Matthew Middleton Band
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Friday, Dec. 27
Jason Isbell
WinStar World Casino, Thackerville
Koe Wetzel
Heritage Hall, Ardmore
Diamond Rio, Lanco
Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Bo Phillips
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Casey Baker, Jerrod Medulla, Fred Spears
Kiotee Club, Denison
Kolby Cooper, Grant Gilbert
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Mark Sena’s Funk Machine
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Jon Stork
Love & War in Texas, Plano,
Paper Street, Wells Machine, Righteous Kill, 5th Sun
Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
Prophets
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Kenneth Waters Band, Matthew Middleton Band
Southern Junction Royse City/Rockwall
Saturday, Dec. 28
Steve Miller Band
Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Billie Jo
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Whiskey River Road
Elks Lodge 2433, Paris
Michael O’Neal
Noon, Time Flies, Paris
Bent Creek trio
Cooley Bay Winery, Van Alstyne
From the Grave
Powder Creek Pavilion, Bonham
Michael O’Neal
The Anvil Brewing, Pittsburg
Wade Bowen, The Wight Lighters
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Broken Code
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Matthew Bell & The Next of Kin
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Monte Montgomery, solo
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Stoney LaRue, Matthew Middleton & Texas Drive
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Kim Waters
Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville
